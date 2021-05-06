Kaslo Bridge to be replaced

A concept of the new Kaslo Bridge, which is expected to be complete by November. Illustration: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

The 55-year-old Kaslo Bridge is set to be demolished and replaced later this month.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a release Thursday that the bridge over Kaslo River at the south entrance of Kaslo on Highway 31 is at the end of its service life.

The two-lane timber bridge will be replaced by a $6.19-million, two-lane steel and concrete structure that the ministry says will last 75-to-100 years.

The ministry added the new bridge will be safer for drivers as well as for cyclists and pedestrians with two-metre shoulders and a barrier separated sidewalk.

Construction is set to begin this month and be completed by November.