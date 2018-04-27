Karel van de Wijngaard remembered for commitment to community, children

Karel van de Wijngaard is being remembered for his commitment to his children and his work with local farmers and producers. (Tara Sprickerhoff photo)

The family of Karel van de Wijngaard have confirmed the 66-year-old was the victim of Sunday evening’s vehicle accident on Springfield Road.

Karel’s daughter, Brianna van de Wijngaard, said the family is remembering him for his commitment to the community, his children and the farm.

“All I can say is I think it was a reflection of his never-ending commitment to his kids and the good people in his life. He really loved the folks of Williams Lake and I think they made him feel welcomed and at home,” said Brianna.

“I am so grateful for that.”

Obituary: Karel van de Wijngaard

Karel was the market manager for the Williams Lake Farmers Market and also helped Brianna with her work with the Puddle Produce Farm. He was known for his work in the community promoting local produce and sustainable living.

He spoke with the Tribune last month about the plans to move the market from Boitanio Park to its new location next to Kiwanis Park.

Related: Farmers market to relocate next to Kiwanis Park

While he loved the setting in the park, he said the new area would give space to the market to grow and expand.

“Markets are a meeting place and a place to make direct contact with the vendors,” he said. “You can ask them questions: how do you grow this? Where do you grow that? And I think there is quite a bit going on.”

He said he was looking forward to the market’s opening in May.

“Healthy food and lifestyle, that is the combination as far as I am concerned,” he said.

Karel’s memorial will be held Sunday, April 29 at Boitanio Park in the rose garden at 2 p.m.

“Karel was a simple man, and would want nothing more than the company of friends and family.”

Related: Fatal crash claims life of 66-year-old local man