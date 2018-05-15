Kamloops RCMP search for missing senior

Archie Swite may appear to be disoriented and could be attempting to travel to Merritt or elsewhere in the province

Kamloops RCMP and Interior Health request the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Archie Swite.

Swite was last seen before lunch on Monday when he left the Ponderosa Lodge on Columbia Street.

It is unusual for Swite to not return to his residence.

“He may appear to be disoriented and could be attempting to travel to Merritt or elsewhere in the province,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

Swite is decribed as a:

First Nations male

66 years old

Five foot eight inches tall

Glasses

Goatee

Shoulder length dark hair

He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid jacket, blue jeans and carrying a white plastic bag.

He might be wearing a ‘line line’ type of necklace.

If you have seen Archie please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

To report a typo, email:newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArmnewstips@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.