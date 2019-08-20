Kamloops RCMP locate and arrest man who fled from police

Kamloops RCMP have found and arrested a man after he fled on foot when spotted earlier in the day.
The 22-year-old man was wanted for a mischief offence related to a domestic violence investigation.
He was spotted on Fifth Avenue and Lansdowne Street, fled from police and was located again at around 12:45 p.m. on Second Avenue and Victoria Street. He was apprehended by RCMP in an arrest involving multiple police units.
The male is set for a court appearance on Wednesday.
All investigational material will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service who will determine if there will be charges.
