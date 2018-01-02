Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

  • Jan. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Yet another shooting has hit the City of Kamloops.

This time a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, inside a unit at 110 Columbia Street, on Dec. 29.

RELATED: Another shooting in Kamloops

According to Sgt Darren Michels, those inside the unit were not cooperative with police.

Two people were arrested after the RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in.

“As a safety precaution during this incident, some other units in the building were evacuated and traffic was temporarily diverted from the area,” stated Michels

RELATED: Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

The next day police executed a search warrant at the unit where the shooting allegedly took place.

Those originally arrested at the scene were released without charges and a suspect was later identified by police.

RELATED: Kamloops turf war for drug trade

On Dec. 31, RCMP arrested 25-year-old Brandon Dale Fiddick without incident. Fiddick is known to police and has no fixed address, he is now facing charges of assault and possession of a firearm.

tag

Previous story
Top Stories 2017: Tragic workplace incidents in the news
Next story
Quadra Islanders join the protest against the Site C dam project

Just Posted

Truck breaks apart as its pulled from river

 

Second chance for Castlegar Community Complex exhancement survey

 

Dog killed after Highway 3 crash near Princeton

 

Meet Vancouver Island’s first baby

 

Most Read