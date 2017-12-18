Kamloops man cuffed after running from police

Kamloops RCMP say a suspect was arrested after running from police

A 23-year-old Kamloops man was cuffed after allegedly breaking into vehicles and running from police early Monday morning.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says Kamloops RCMP received a report from a resident on Nechako Drive of a theft in progress at about 4 a.m.

“The complainant said that they could see a male inside of their vehicle which was parked outside of their residence. Police attended the area and quickly located the suspect who ran into a forested area to evade arrest,” says Shelkie.

“The area was contained and the Police Dog Service was called in. The police dog was able to track the suspect to a residence where he was arrested.”

The man was previously known to police and RCMP are now recommending charges of theft.

