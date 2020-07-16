Kamloops man charged in connection with death of Alberta man

A trial courtroom at the Provincial Court of B.C., in Vancouver in this undated photo. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)

-Kamloops This Week

Police have arrested and charged a Kamloops man in connection with the death of a man in Calgary last year.

Dale Topalinski, 58, was apprehended in Kamloops on July 8 and is facing one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of 66-year-old Henry Vincent Jones.

Calgary Police were called to the Red Carpet Inn at 4635 16 Ave. N.W., on March 15, 2019, for reports of a suspicious death. Upon arrival, they pronounced Vincent deceased at the scene and the subsequent investigation determined the death to be a homicide.

Police believe an altercation occurred in or around room 44, where the victim had been staying, and that he had been targeted.

There was a Canada-wide warrant issued for Topalinski’s arrest when he was found to be living in Kamloops, which followed an appeal to the public for assistance to further the investigation.

Topalinski will appear in court on Thursday, July 16.

