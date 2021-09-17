Kamloops LHA sees record-breaking number of new cases

270 new cases were recorded from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11, while four new cases were reported in the North Thompson LHA

The numbers of COVID-19 cases are spiking in the Kamloops Local Health Area.

Between Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, Interior Health recorded 270 new cases in the Kamloops LHA, which covers the area from Little Fort to Logan Lake, Savona to Westwold, Scotch Creek to Anglemont and everything in between. The LHA saw 249 new COVID-19 cases each of the two weeks prior, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

The average daily case rate is 29 per 100,000 people, for the week starting Sept. 5, a jump from seven per 100,000 people at the beginning of August.

In the North Thompson LHA, which covers from Blackpool to Blue River, new cases are keeping steady but have been gone up each week since Aug. 1. The most recent data, from Sept. 5 and Sept. 11, shows four more new cases recorded in the LHA. There were three new cases in the week prior (Aug. 29 to Sept. 4). The average daily case rate has increased over the last week from 10 to 13 per 100,000 people.

Weekly case numbers and average daily case rates are updated by the BC Centres for Disease Control every Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since January 2020 to August 2021 is 2,765 for the Kamloops LHA and 28 for the North Thompson LHA.

Interior Health saw the highest number of new cases on Thursday, Sept. 16, with 213 cases recorded, bringing the total active cases in the region to 1,051. Fraser Health also saw a high number of new cases, recording 203 new cases for a total of 1,784.

The North Thompson has seen a steady rise in vaccination numbers. From Aug. 24 to Sept 14, the vaccination rate for first dose in those eligible aged 12 and over has increased one per cent per week from 70 to 73 per cent. Second doses in the region have experienced a similar pattern, increasing one per cent per week in the same time period from 62 to 65 per cent.

Overall vaccination numbers are higher in the Kamloops LHA, as 84 per cent of those eligible, 12 and over, received their first dose on Sept. 14, up from 80 per cent on Aug. 24. The rate for second doses rose slightly higher over the same time period from 70 to 75 per cent, in those eligible persons aged 12 and over.

Vaccination rates are updated by the BC CDC every Tuesday.

As of Thursday, Sept. 16, 86.3 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 78.8 per cent received their second dose.

Vaccine clinics are still being offered throughout the region, with clinics in schools being announced by Interior Health on Sept. 3, for teachers, students and school staff.

Immunization clinics are available in Clearwater every Thursday until Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.), and Barriere every Tuesday until Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (closed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.), both at the local health centres.

Those seeking their first or second dose do not need to register online or phone before arrival, but anyone wishing to do so can register and make an appointment online or by phone at 1-833-838-2323.

Second doses can be administered just 28 days after the first. The health authority notes receiving a second dose earlier is important in areas with high transmission of COVID.

