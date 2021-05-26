Kamloops/Edmonton bus through North Thompson now underway

Public transportation from Kamloops to Edmonton returned to the North Thompson Valley on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

(L-r) Thompson Valley Charters owner Rodger Nadeau, and driver Bill Anderson, stepped off their bus for a photo during their inaugural trip of a new Kamloops to Edmonton route through the North Thompson Valley. The bus is scheduled to travel north from Kamloops to Edmonton on Mondays and Thursdays, with return trips on Tuesdays and Fridays. (Jill Hayward photo)

The inaugural trip took place on a bright sunny day with four passengers on board the Thompson Valley Charters bus as it made its first stop at the Esso station in Barriere at 12:55 p.m. on its northern route.

Thompson Valley Charters owner Roger Nadeau was also on board for the trip, and was all smiles when he and driver Bill Anderson stepped off the bus in Barriere.

Nadeau says the Kamloops to Edmonton run is a necessity for valley residents, and is also important for tourists who do not have their own transportation for traveling around Canada. “They want to use a bus to get where they are going, which is just one more reason why we are so excited to be able to launch this new route.”

He says the process has taken awhile, and due to COVID-19 their original opening of the route had to be delayed by a few weeks, “due to COVID restrictions tightening up.”

The bus schedule takes it north from Kamloops to Edmonton on Mondays and Thursdays, with return trips on Tuesdays and Fridays. On route it will be stopping in Barriere, Little Fort, Clearwater, Avola, Blue River, Valemount, the Mount Robson Visitor Center, Jasper, Hinton and Edson.

For more information go to Thompson Valley Charters website at: TVCbus.ca

Tickets for the Kamloops to Edmonton route are available by going online to Ebus: www.myebus.com

