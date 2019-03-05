Kamloops 7-Eleven robbed at knife point

Kamloops RCMP are looking for publics help locating suspect

Kamloops This Week

Another knife-wielding robbery has Kamloops Mounties asking for help a month after a rash of heists in the downtown core.

Police say a man robbed the 7-11 convenience store on Summit Drive in Sahali on Monday at 2 a.m.

He entered the store brandishing a knife, had the clerk open the cash register and took the cash before fleeing westbound on foot, Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.

The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is white and was wearing a brown jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, a black and white bandana, black gloves and running shoes.

The same store was also robbed on Jan. 8, but police have no evidence linking this suspect to the previous robbery or to any of the any other robberies that have occurred over the past month.

Robberies involving knife-wielding bandits were also reported to police from Moviemart on Jan. 9 and 19, Whispers on Jan. 20 and McCleaners on Jan. 28.

Police have no suspects in any of those robberies.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.