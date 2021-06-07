Kaleden residents reject sewer extension

On Saturday, June 5, eligible electors were asked to vote on Kaleden extension of the Okanagan Falls Sewer Service Establishment Bylaw and Kaleden Extension of the Okanagan Falls Sewer Service Loan Authorization Bylaw.

The project was proposed to replace the existing septic systems with a community sewage collection system and connect into the wastewater treatment facility in Okanagan Falls.

Residents and property owners within the proposed Kaleden Service Area were asked whether they supported the regional district creating a service for the infrastructure required for the collection and conveyance of sewer effluent in a portion of the Kaleden area of the regional district and authorizing the long-term borrowing of up to $4,040,000 for the construction of the Kaleden extension of the Okanagan Falls sewer system.

Of the valid votes cast, 65 were in favour and 91 were opposed.

This determination of preliminary assent voting results was made by the chief election officer on June 5 and is based on ballot accounts as prepared by the chief election 0fficer.

