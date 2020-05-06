Kaleden Elementary School appoints new principal

Diane Haddow set to take over for Nancy Lomax

Dianne Haddow will be taking over for Nancy Lomax as principal of Kaleden Elementary School effective Aug. 1. (Kaleden Elementary Parents Group Facebook)

Kaleden Elementary School will have a new principal starting Aug 1.

School District 67 today (May 6) announced Diane Haddow has been appointed principal of Kaladen Elementary. Haddow will succeed Nancy Lomax who will be retiring effective July 31.

Lomax has been with School District 67 for over 25 years, joining in 1994. She has been a teacher at Wiltse, Snowden, Carmi, West Bench, Kaleden and Giant’s Head Elementary schools. In 2012, Lomax became Vice Principal at Giant’s Head Elementary School and has been Principal at Kaleden Elementary School since 2017.

READ MORE: School District 67 voices approval for community hub, talks Summerland gym replacement

Haddow holds a Bachelor of Education from Simon Fraser University and a Master of Education from the University of Gonzaga.

For the past three years, Haddow has been Vice Principal at Summerland Middle School. Prior to this, Haddow was Vice Principal of Oliver Elementary School in School District 53, and was a teacher at Summerland Middle, KVR Middle and O’Connell Elementary schools.

Given Haddow’s appointment to Kaleden Elementary School, Jennifer Wingham has been appointed vice principal of Summerland Middle School, effective Aug. 1.

For the past year, Wingham has served as vice principal of ConnectEd. She has extensive middle school experience as a teacher and counsellor at McNicoll Park Middle, and later KVR Middle School where she was vice principal from 2012 to 2018. Wingham holds a Bachelor of Education and Science and a Master of Education in Special Education from the University of Alberta.

District Principal of International Student Program, Steve Cann will assume leadership responsibilities of ConnectEd beginning Aug. 1. Cann has been with the school district since 2017. Prior to his arrival in School District 67, Cann worked in School District 22 in Vernon and School District 23 (Central Okanagan), and has experience as an administrator at both middle and secondary levels, including teaching experience in behaviour support and distributed Learning.

“The Board of Education congratulates all of the staff on their new appointments and thanks Ms. Lomax for her service and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours,” reads a news release from School District 67.

READ MORE: ‘Perplexing’ decline in SD67 enrolment may result in teaching staff layoffs

@PentictonNews editor@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News