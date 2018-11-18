Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction raises record amount

Kalamalka Rotary’s Dream Auction raised more than $286,000 at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Saturday, Nov. 17. (Carousel Studios photo)

A local auction in support of local programming continues to grow.

The Kalamalka Rotary Dream auction raised more than $286,000 Saturday at the Prestige Vernon Lodge. Funds from the auction support Kal Rotary’s local and international projects for the coming year.

To date, Kalamalka Rotary’s cumulative fundraising from the auction’s 34-year history is now over $4 million.

“This year our donations reflect an amazing variety of products and services, along with travel and dining experiences. The auctions, and the auctioneers, make it a fun evening and we’re proud to be hosting our 34th Annual Dream Auction, ” said Sarah Pruckl, event chairperson.

“This event is possible with the amazing contributions from Greater Vernon businesses and individuals, and others farther afield, who year after year demonstrate their support. Our guests bid generously at the auction, helping to make our community a better place to live, work and play.”

Kalamalka Rotary’s Dream Auction saw 465 people in attendance.

“One hundred percent of the funds raised at Dream Auction are used by Kalamalka Rotary to support dozens of worthy community and international projects each year,” said Ryan Fairburn, Kalamalka Rotary president. “Community groups can begin applying for grants from now until the end of December 2018.”

Full details are available at www.kalrotary.org under the funding tab.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.