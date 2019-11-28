(The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band presents a cheque to Perry Wainwright of North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous, 2018. (Submitted photo)

Kalamalka pipers join pub crawl for Christmas fundraiser

The Kalamalka Highlanders will go from pub-to-pub to raise funds for Santa's Anonymous

The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band will be making themselves heard during a pub crawl with North Okanagan Santa’s Anonymous next weekend.

It’s the third year in a row the two groups have come together to raise money so that underprivileged children in Vernon can have a toy and a book for Christmas.

“It’s one of our most successful fundraisers besides the toy run that we have annually,” said Perry Wainwright of Santa’s Anonymous. “It’s a good time had by all.”

Last year, the pipers helped raise more than $2,400 for Santa’s Anonymous Society, a volunteer-run organization that aims to help underprivileged children aged zero to 12 in the Greater Vernon area.

Highlanders Pipe Corporal Dave Gerhardt said the bagpipes are a great way to get people’s attention.

“People are usually pretty surprised when we walk in the door making a lot of noise,” he said with a chuckle.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the pipers and volunteers will start at Army and Navy Air Force Veterans and will hit the road around 5 p.m. They’ll be stopping in at Rosters, Boston Pizza, Kelly O’ Bryan’s, Alexander’s Pub, Sir Winston’s, Marten Brew Pub, Kal Sports Bar, Don Cherry’s Sports Grill, the Longhorn Pub, Squires Four Pub and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Santa’s Anonymous is now open Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Families in need of assistance can call 250-542-4448 to book an appointment and be sure to bring their B.C. Services card with them.

