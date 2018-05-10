Kalamalka Lake water source shut off again

Powerboating on Kalamalka and Wood lakes may fall under stricter regulations in the future to address water quality and environmental impact concerns. (Contributed)

Two days after it was turned back on, the Regional District of North Okanagan informs customers of Greater Vernon Water (GVW) that the Kalamalka Lake water source has been turned off again due to increased turbidity in the water.

The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source was based on increased turbidity due to rain and spring run-off in the Coldstream Creek watershed,” said Renee Clark, RDNO water quality manager.

“Water will be supplied from the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant (DCWTP) until turbidity decreases in Kalamalka Lake.”

Customers who are not normally on the DCWTP will notice that the water is much softer and the water has a low alkalinity and pH. This may be of interest to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality, notify customers of any further changes and when the Kalamalka Lake water source is turned back on.

For further information, please call 250-550-3700 or visit www.rdno.ca.

