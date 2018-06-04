Kal Lake dock deemed unsafe

The end section of Rotary Pier at Kal Lake beach in Coldstream has been declared unsafed and fenced off the Regional District of North Okanagan. (Morning Star file photo)

The end section of the Rotary Pier located at Kalamalka beach has been fenced off and deemed unsafe as a result of area flooding in July 2017.

Although ownership of the dock sits with the District of Coldstream, it was owned by the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) at the time it was damaged. As a result of this, the claim made for repairs to the dock is with the RDNO’s insurance company who have completed an extensive investigation on the safety of the dock in its current condition.

“There are sections under the water that are damaged and unsafe. The dock itself has also been damaged,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services. “We have the end of the dock fenced off for the safety of the residents and beach users. We understand that everyone is eager for the dock to be fixed, but until then, we need to make sure everyone is safe. One slip, trip or fall could cause serious injury if anyone were to fall off the dock in the fenced-off location.”

The insurance company assigned to this claim has advised the RDNO that they are doing everything they can to begin repairs but asks for patience while all the proper steps are taken to ensure the safety and needs of the residents is met.

TRAIL PARTIALLY RE-OPENS

The RDNO has re-opened BX Creek Trail from Tillicum Road to the closest bridge washout downstream.

Please note that the trail will remain closed off Star Road due to water levels and public safety hazards.

The BX Creek Trail at the northeast end of the BX Ranch Dog Park will remain an unmaintained open space; users are encouraged to exercise caution.

Residents are reminded to keep a safe distance from streams and creeks until all water levels return to normal.

