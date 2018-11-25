Just the facts on proportional representation

See also the arguments for "yes" and "no" from Anton and Furstenau

• In the last 15 years there’ve been two referenda on electoral reform: 2005 and 2009.

• In 2005 58 per cent of voters wanted to change to the single-transferable vote system. It needed 60 per cent to pass.

• In 2009 support for the STV system fell to 39 per cent.

• Requests for voting packages must be submitted by midnight Nov. 23.

• Packages must be received by Elections BC by Dec. 7.

• They can be returned by mail or in person at a Referendum Service Office of Service BC Centre.

• Duncan’s only drop-off location is the Service BC Centre at 5785 Duncan St.

• First past the post electoral system is used by roughly one-third of all countries.

• Some form of proportional representation is being used in half of countries.

• There are currently 87 MLAs. That number could increase to a maximum of 95 if a new system is adopted.

• There are 3,295,023 registered voters in the province.

• As of the morning of Nov. 20, Elections BC estimates some 779,200 ballot packages had been received. That reflects roughly 24 per cent of the vote.

• Of 46,515 registered Cowichan Valley voters, as of Nov. 20, 6,880 ballot packages, or 14.8 per cent had been processed by Elections BC.