Just sliding through the cold snap

Prince Rupert families and friends ignored the cold and took advantage of winter fun

  • Feb. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A record-breaking cold-snap dropping temperatures to lows of -15 C in the Prince Rupert region on Feb. 9th and 10th did not deter local families and friends from being outside. Whether it was tobogganing, snowboarding, or skating area residents took the opportunity to engage in outdoor winter fun.

