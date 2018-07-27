Just say no to fireworks in Penticton

While there is a fireworks ban for the public, the official community celebration for Canada Day will include a display. File photo

Given the current hot and dry conditions, the use of fireworks could easily start a fire. Starting a forest fire is punishable with up to a year in jail and fines of up to $100,000.

The Penticton RCMP issued a statement reminding residents it is not permissible to set off fireworks within city limits. In addition, a fire ban is currently in affect within the city boundaries. Anyone found in violation of this ban, including backyard fires or campfires, will be subject to fines.

As of July 25 the BC Wildfire Service has responded to 810 wildfires this year, which is higher than the yearly average of 762. However, the amount of hectares that have burned is less. Last year, at this point 377,800 hectares had burned by forest fires, compared to the yearly average of 107,266 hectares, and this year’s current total of 56,214 hectares.

Anyone who is found to have caused a wildfire, through arson or recklessness, can face a fine of up to $1 million, face up to three years in prison, and be held accountable and forced to pay restitution for any associated firefighting costs.