Just over $19K spent during Kent, Harrison elections last fall

Candidates for the District of Kent during the 2018 election. (The Observer file)

Candidates in the District of Kent and Harrison Hot Springs spent just over $19,000 on their campaigns leading up to the 2018 municipal election in October.

In the District of Kent, Susan Spaeti spent the most of any candidate on her campaign, using $1,765.67 of her contributions. She also brought in the most money for her campaign contributions ($2,670), although she gave around $2,000 of that herself.

Of the Kent candidates who were elected, Stan Watchorn and Kerstin Schwichtenberg were the only ones to spend only their own money on the campaign. (Ian Gardner, who ran for council but was not elected, also spent only his own money during the campaign.)

Spaeti and Duane Post received significant contributions from members of the community, totalling $650 for Spaeti and $800 for post.

Mayor Sylvia Pranger ran unopposed for Kent’s mayoral position, spent no money on her campaign and took in no campaign contributions.

In Harrison Hot Springs, on the other hand, mayoral campaign spending dominated the field. Both mayor Leo Facio and candidate John Allen spent more than $3,000 on their campaigns, with Facio taking the lead by about $600. Allen financed his entire campaign by himself, while Facio brought in $600 in campaign contributions.

For Harrison’s councillors, Samantha Piper spent the most with a $2,127.35 campaign. She was entirely self-financed, as was Ray Hooper, who was the second-highest spender at $1,441.21.

Aside from Sung Yun Wong and Leslie Ghezesan — neither of who were elected to Harrison council — Michie Vidal had the cheapest campaign, spending less than $400.

