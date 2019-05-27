Jury selected in Nelson for drug trial

Jesse Lamoureux has plead not guilty to three charges

A jury was selected Monday in Nelson to hear a drug trial. File photo

Jury selection was completed Monday in Nelson ahead of a drug trial in the Supreme Court of B.C.

Jesse Lamoureux pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one of possession for the purpose of trafficking after his arrest Aug. 14, 2017 in the Salmo area.

Justice Mark McEwen and a 12-member jury will begin the estimated four-day trial Wednesday.

Jury trials are a rarity in Nelson.

One of the most notable trials this decade involving a jury was in 2015 when Krista Kalmikoff was convicted for her role in a pair of 2014 armed robberies.