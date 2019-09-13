Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

Jacobus Jonker was the subject of a coroner’s inquest held Sept. 9 to Sept. 13 at the BC Supreme Court in Smithers. As a result of the inquest, the jury has made four recommendations to the RCMP “E” Detachment and one to the Minister of Education. (File photo)

A jury has made several recommendations to the RCMP “E” Division — the Province’s division of the RCMP — following a coroner’s inquest into the death of Jacobus Jonker held this week at the BC Supreme Court in Smithers.

RCMP officers first received a call concerning Jonker on the night of Feb. 14, 2015 from his 17-year-old daughter, who said her father was intoxicated and was holding a gun.

Officers were dispatched to Jonker’s house on Driftwood Cres., where they found an intoxicated Jonker who refused to comply with their verbal demands.

After initial verbal attempts to resolve the situation, Jonker rushed at Const. Ashley Vanleeuwen, one of the RCMP officers on the scene.

Vanleeuwen used pepper spray to subdue Jonker, at which point another officer put him in handcuffs and took him into Vanleeuwen’s cruiser.

After a short period in the cruiser, Jonker was taken to the RCMP detachment where he arrived shortly after 11 p.m.

After being searched and having the pepper spray removed from his eyes, a fight ensued beteen Jonker and the two RCMP guards on-duty at the detachment.

After the officers were able to subdue him, they noticed Jonker was unconscious and not breathing normally, at which point they began chest compressions.

An ambulance was called which arrived at approximately 11:54 p.m. and reached Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) at 11:57 p.m., where Jonker was transferred into the care of Dr. Darren Jakubec, the on-call anaesthetist that night at BVDH.

Unable to determine the cause of his injuries, Jakubec had Jonker airlifted to Victoria General Hospital (VGH), leaving BVDH at approxaimtely 5:25 a.m. and arriving at VGH’s general emergency room early the same morning.

At VGH Jakubec was under the care of Dr. Peter Sherk, who testified at the inquiry that he believed Jonker to have been in a state of hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy or, in other words, that the reason his brain wasn’t working was due to a sudden and unknown period of sustained low oxygen levels.

After speaking with Jonker’s family doctor and a brother living in South Africa, a consensus was reached that Jonker would not want to live in the poor neurological condition he would likely be in were he to recover and a decision was made to remove him from life support.

Jonker was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 21, 2015 at VGH.

As a result of the inquest, the jury has recommended that the division reviews handcuff removal procedure with respect to prisoner booking.

They also recommended that the division considers implementing a standard Oleoresin Capsicum spray (commonly known as pepper spray) decontamination procedure in a secure location.

The jury is also making a recommendation for further compliance with Section 17.1.2.3 of the “E” Division Operational Manual to ensure recertification occurs within a prescribed time period, as well as suggesting that the RCMP consider using this incident as a case study in their Crisis Intervention and De-Escalation (CID) training.

To the Minister of Education, the jury is recommending the implementation of a “Respectful Relationships Program” in the provincial school system.

The jury classified the death as accidental, with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” listed as the immediate cause of death.

