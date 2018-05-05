Junior Shamrocks host back-to-back home games

It will be the first home game for the Junior A squad

Casey Wilson (77) had four assists against the Burnaby Lakers at The Q Centre April 28.(Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

The Junior A and Tier 1 Shamrocks will be playing back-to-back games at The Q Centre this weekend.

This will be the first home game for the Junior A squad after they opened league play last weekend in Port Coquitlam against the Saints.

The Junior A team dropped a 5-11 decision to the Saints. Shamrocks’ Ben Preston scored the first goal, before Port Coquitlam went on a 7-0 run.

Victoria’s Braylon Lumb and Preston scored a pair to end the second to pull them within four, but Victoria’s offence was stifled to only 38 shots on net, compared to Coquitlam’s 66 attempts.

The Junior Tier 1 Shamrocks won their home opener against the Burnaby Lakers 17-4 over the weekend at The Q Centre.

The Shamrocks opened with a 7-0 start in the first period, with Isaac Swan getting the Rocks on the scoreboard.

Victoria scored five goals in each of the second and third periods for the decided victory.

The Lakers scored their first goal in the second period, but the Shamrocks responded with a three-goal run from Brody Black and Jonathan Boyd.

Another Shamrocks goal. Phillips scores to make it 15-4 in the Shamrocks Junior Tier 1 home opener against the @Burnabylakers pic.twitter.com/3wLBtBqmKR — Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) April 28, 2018

Burnaby snuck a couple more goals in, in the third before another Shamrock three-goal run, two of which came off the man advantage.

Shamrocks’ Liam Phillips tallied five goals, Boyd scored four goals and had one assist and Ryan Atkinson collected the win in goal.

The Tier 1 Shamrocks hosts the Coquitlam Adanacs Saturday May 5 at The Q Centre at 1 p.m and the Junior A squad hosts the Coquitlam Adanacs at 4 p.m.

