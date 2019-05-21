Junior Citizen of the Year is Olivia Kettle

Olivia Kettle was named Creston Valley's Junior Citizen of the Year.

A 2019 PCSS graduate and member of the Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee, Olivia Kettle, was named Creston Valley’s Junior Citizen of the Year at Friday night’s Blossom Festival opening ceremonies.

Olivia was out of town at a PCSS grad function but her mother, Shanda, took the stage in her place. In Shanda’s hand was a cell phone, with Shanda joining in the celebration via Facetime.

Creston Rotary President Heidi Muller made the announcement after outlining the five categories under which a nomination can be made for a youth aged 6-17. Olivia Kettle, she said, easily met the criteria, perhaps most obviously as “a good kid who does more than one is expected of someone their age.”

Among the qualities listed by Muller were:

• Olivia is involved with planning and fundraising for Grad and Prom this year.

• She has been the student liaison for School District No. 8 for the last two years, travelling to Nelson for meetings.

• She participated in the Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee.

• She is an Honour Roll student.

• She is involved in school plays, talent shows and soccer.

• She was awarded the Creston Rotary Club’s Student of the Semester this year.

“Her mother is her role model and inspires her daily,” Muller said, adding that “On behalf of the Rotary Club of Creston and the community to which you serve, thank you, Miss Olivia Kettle!”

Olivia delivered words of appreciation via the Facetime link.

