Junior A Timbermen fade in home opener

Nanaimo falls 15-9 to Langley Thunder in BCJALL action at the NIC on Saturday

The junior A Nanaimo Timbermen were competitive in their first game, but not quite for the full three periods.

The city’s B.C. Junior A Lacrosse League club lost its home opener 15-9 to the Langley Thunder on Saturday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

Nanaimo led 5-4 after one period and trailed 8-6 after two, but Langley had all the momentum to start the third period and quickly put the game out of reach.

“We’re a young team and we’ve got a lot to work on, but overall I was really happy with that game and with the effort of the kids,” said Dave Bremner, coach and GM.

He said his team couldn’t stop the opponents when they got on a run, but before that, the first and second period were filled with positives.

“We were moving the ball on offence and going through the middle and stuff like that, and on defence we were playing big, nasty defence. And we were running with them,” Bremner said.

The first game of the season will be a coaching and learning tool for the Timbermen, as the coach said there’s “lots to build on, and a couple simple, fundamental mistakes we can correct hopefully and make it a lot better.”

Thomas Vaesen scored a hat trick to go with two assists to lead Nanaimo in scoring in the opener. Arthur Miller scored twice and Kyle Drouid had a goal and three helpers. Other scorers were Jake Mickelson, Will Johansen and Ari Stevens. Dakota Kasper and Colin Jeffries both saw time in goal.

GAME ON … The contest not only started the season, but also a busy stretch of games. The T-men visit the Port Coquitlam Saints on Sunday, May 6 and then take on the Victoria Shamrocks on Tuesday down the Malahat. Next home action is May 12 when the New Westminster Salmonbellies visit the NIC for a 4:30 p.m. faceoff.

