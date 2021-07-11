July meeting cancelled for District of Hope council

No reason given for the cancellation of July 12 meeting

If you had been planning to tune into the District of Hope council meeting July 12, your calender just cleared up.

The meeting has been cancelled, according to the District website. No reason was given for the cancellation.

The next meeting will be held on August 9 and will take place via videoconference as has been the practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For past meetings, visit the District of Hope’s YouTube channel.

