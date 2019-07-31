July 31 is National Avocado Day

Spreadable super food celebrated with its own day

You can spread it on toast, mash it into addictive dipping sauces, or eat it whole—like one KCN reporter here.

No matter how you enjoy nature’s butter, today is the perfect day to do it.

IT’S NATIONAL AVOCADO DAY!

OK, so, the special day may only be “officially” recognized in the United States, but we shouldn’t miss our opportunity to enjoy the popular green fruit today.

This super food includes heart-healthy fats and is linked to fighting Alzheimer’s with its Omega 3 fatty acids. Plus, it can help repair damage with its source of vitamins C, E and K.

They are also great for skin—hence all the beauty products boasting the ingredient. Even the Aztecs used avocados for skincare routines! The all-natural, safe to eat, masks moisturize dry skin with its plentiful vitamin E and it can also treat and prevent acne with its anti-inflammatory effects.

We know avocados are popular. The endless merchandise featuring the popular fruit proves that. From T-shirts and socks, shoes to coffee mugs, friendship necklaces to pool toys and beyond, the creamy super food has successfully rooted itself in popular culture.

Did you know in the U.S., Americans consume approximately 7.13 pounds of avocado per person, each year, according to the USDA Department of Agriculture.

Now, if only we had a Chipotle. The restaurant chain is serving up free guacamole to mark the occasion.

