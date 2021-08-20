Judge extends interim-interim injunction for Surrey’s Bear Creek Park

Environmentalist group says ruling to come early next week

Some of the work that has been done by Bear Creek Park as the City of Surrey prepares for the 84 Avenue extension between King George Boulevard and 140 Street. An interim-interim injunction was extended until the B.C. Supreme Court judge makes her final ruling early next week. (Submitted photo: Sebastian Sajda)

The environmental group behind the push to stop work on the 84th Avenue extension skirting Surrey’s Bear Creek Park says the judge has pushed back her injunction ruling until early next week.

Thursday (Aug. 19) at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, Justice Heather MacNaughton heard the application for a permanent injunction on the issue of the 84th Avenue extension, according to a release from Force of Nature and Friends of Bear Creek Park.

Sebastian Sajda, president of Force of Nature and organizer with Friends of Bear Creek Park, said MacNaughton did not make a final ruling, adding she would deliver the ruling on the interim injunction request early next week.

However, Sajda said she extended the interim-interim injunction until her ruling.

“The decision by Madam Justice Macnaughton shows that the court is very serious in considering our application,” said Sajda, who is also running as a council candidate with the Surrey Connect slate for the October 2022 election.

“We have confidence that the court will see the wisdom of granting the injunction and hearing our full petition in October.”

On July 30, a B.C. Supreme Court judge made an interim order for the City of Surrey to stop construction on the work to connect 84 Avenue from King George Boulevard to 140 Street. That interim order was in place until an application for the permanent injunction could be heard on Aug. 19.

However, on Aug. 6 the City of Surrey was granted the right to have some limited construction work done on the project.

The variance permits limited work to “upgrading” a trail to permit construction machinery to access the site, the staging of equipment and destruction of 18 trees.

This involves a trail from the parking lot on 140th Street to a swampy forested area near King Creek.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk

