Journalist, language keeper, soccer player and dentist getting UFV honorary degrees

From left to right: Kim Bolan, Malwinder Dhami, Elizabeth Phillips and Sophie Schmidt.

Four outstanding people will receive honorary doctorates from the University of the Fraser Valley this year.

Investigative journalist Kim Bolan, Sto:lo elder Siyamiyateliyot Elizabeth Phillips, soccer player Sophie Schmidt and philanthropist Malwinder Dhami will all be honoured by the school this June.

“These individuals exemplify the type of excellence that we aspire to at UFV,” UFV president Joanne MacLean is quoted saying in a school blog post. “They have all dedicated their lives to a pursuit that makes our country and community a better place because of their efforts. I look forward to welcoming them all to our campus.”

Bolan is a veteran Vancouver Sun reporter who has reported primarily on crime, particularly the Air India bombing and UN Gang. She has received numerous awards for her work.

Phillips is believed to be the last surviving fluent speaker of Halq’emeylem – the Sto:lo language. She has worked with linguists for decades to preserve the language.

Schmidt is a professional soccer player who has also represented Canada on the world stage several times, including three Olympic Games.

Dhami is a successful dentist and his known in the community for volunteering and philanthropy. He is a longtime donour to UFV.