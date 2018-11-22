Josh Dueck shouts out to Kimberley in new Toyota ad

Kimberley's Josh Dueck has had many accomplishments in his career, including Paralympic gold. Now retired from competitive skiing, he continues to work as a motivational speaker, among other endeavours.

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck has had many accomplishments in his career, including Paralympic gold. Now retired from competitive skiing, he continues to work as a motivational speaker, among other endeavours.

READ: Josh Dueck takes his place in Hall of Fame

READ: Josh Dueck to retire from competitive skiing

And he is also the star of a new Toyota commercial. In the ad, Dueck talks about a few of his accomplishments, what he looks for in a vehicle, and of course, a shout out to his hometown.

Asked how the ad came about, Dueck said local Toyota dealers had suggested him as a spokesperson to the company who filmed the ad.

“The Toyota ad was a fun campaign to be a part of and a natural fit as I have been a big fan of Toyota and an owner for several years,” he said. “The ad company who filmed it was suggested to call me based upon feedback of the local dealerships.

“The shout out to Kimberley is second nature. My roots were planted there in 1981 and most of my life and early development was nurtured in the beautiful amphitheater known as Kimberley.”

RAV4_TOYOTATALK_NARAMATA from Elevator Strategy on Vimeo.