Join Rossland Rec in the ParticipACTION community challenge

Track your minutes for the ParticipACTION community challenge coming to Rossland in June.

Download the free ParticipACTION App and track and contribute to Rossland's total active minutes.

If you’re going out for a run, hike, or bike, or maybe undertaking a COVID safety dance, you might as well log it in and help Rossland Recreation win a cool $100,000 for the community.

Rossland Rec has signed up for the annual ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, which asks residents to log in their activity minutes during the month of June for a chance to win a grand prize of $100,000.

Rossland Rec programmer Melissa Gresley-Jones says few communities are as ideally fitted for this challenge as the Golden City.

“The $100,000 challenge is awarded to the most active community in Canada. This community is active every season of the year, indoors and out, and they deserve to be recognized for that!”

The Community Better Challenge is an annual event that gets Canadians across the country moving together.

From June 1 to June 30, 2021, ParticipACTION calls on all Canadians to get active and incorporate physical activity where they live, learn, work and play.

The challenge’s objective is to get individuals and groups doing a physical activity and logging in the minutes in an effort for their community to be recognized as one that champions active living.

It is open to everyone as all minutes tracked on the app and website from June 1 to 30 count toward a community’s total score.

After June 30, 50 finalist communities will be invited to submit an application explaining why they deserve to be Canada’s Most Active Community.

Rossland Rec is starting to promote the challenge and is rallying residents to join.

“We have started a social media campaign leading up to the start date of June 1,” said Gresley-Jones. “Every day we are posting to Facebook and Instagram to educate and encourage participation.

“We have contacted the businesses in Rossland, the sport organizations, the schools, and have suggested multiple ways they can contribute to the challenge. We are already active, we just need to log those minutes!”

To join the challenge, or help others participate and ramp up the minutes:

1. Download the app and link it to an activity tracker

2. Manually track minutes for family members that do not have an activity tracker

3. Organisations can plan activity challenges for their group to encourage more activities than normal

4. Businesses can do staff challenges, or challenge other businesses

5. Individuals can sign up and attend any of the events Rossland Rec is offering in June

Once you download the free ParticipACTION app, you can track and contribute to Rossland’s total active minutes.

Just enter your postal code and connect your activity tracker and the minutes automatically get added to Rossland’s total.

At the conclusion of the challenge, one community will earn the top prize of $100,000 and title of being Canada’s most active. In addition to the national winner, there will also be prizing for the most active community in each province and territory.

For more info go to Rossland Recreation’s Facebook page or download the App at www.participaction.com/en-ca/programs/community-challenge.

