Join in the Barriere Walk For Alzheimer’s this Sunday

On Thursday, April 25, the IG Wealth Management Alzheimer's Touches Us All Event was held at Bear Lane Bistro in Barriere.

Leah Briault, Consultant with IG Wealth Management, says the event was a kick-off for the upcoming Walk in Barriere on Sunday, May 5, and it was also an opportunity to introduce the Walk’s 2019 local honouree, Lorraine Chambers.

Briault also thanked Bear Lane Bistro proprietors, Tammy and Tom, for the wonderful display of food that they had prepared for the event.

Lianne Hamblin, a walker with the Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce team, attended the get-together.

Hamblin says she very much enjoyed the evening, stating speakers included Leah Briault from IG Wealth Management, and some very valuable information from Kerri Priddle, a lawyer Priddle Law Group about the importance of getting your estate in place before something happens.

“I can’t tell you how surprised I was to learn what I learned,” said Hamblin, “Everything I thought I knew was totally wrong in the event that you should get a disease such as Alzheimer’s.”

Hamblin went on to say, “I have signed up to participate in the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s and I would love for others to join my team and Walk with me on Sunday, May 5, “I am walking alongside people in over 20 communities across B.C. because this cause is close to my heart. I’ll be walking to remember people who have passed away from the disease, while fundraising to provide help and hope to the people living with the disease today.”

She says the money raised will fund local programs and services to support people living with dementia and their families, donations will also help enable research into the causes of and cure for the disease.

There are several different routes that are available during the Walk in Barriere noted Hamblin, “If you can’t walk long distances, no worries, you can walk the track in Fadear Park.”

She notes the Chamber has a group entering the walk, and says she would personally like to challenge other Chamber members “to meet or beat our funds raised for the Walk For Alzheimer’s”.

“So bring your A-Game folks, and gather a team together,” said Hamblin, “Winner gets bragging rights.”

The IG Wealth Management Walk For Alzheimer’s will take place on Sunday, May 5, at the Barriere Senior Society Drop-In Centre, 4431 Barriere Town Road, registration at 10 a.m., start time 11 a.m. If you would like more information contact Margaret Houben at 250-672-9930 or Liz Gilbertson at 250-672-9337 or barrierewalkchair@alzheimerbc.org

Who will you walk for?

www.walkforalzheimers.ca