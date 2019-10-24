Join in Postcards For Peace for Veteran’s Week at Barriere Library

Barriere's Head Librarian Pam Rudd is inviting area residents to participate in the Postcards For Peace project in the lead up to Veteran's Week, Nov. 5 - 11, 2019.

She says, “To enhance our current display at the library, patrons are encouraged to bring in a copy of a photo of a friend or loved one who has served or is currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.”

Rudd notes that Postcards for Peace is inviting library patrons to send messages of appreciation to those who have served in the past, and to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members who continue to serve Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace. If you know a Veteran or CAF member, write them a personalized postcard and mail or hand-deliver it.

“If you don’t know a specific recipient, the library will help you find mailing options for older Veterans in long-term care facilities, younger Veterans and their families, or current CAF members serving in Canada or overseas,” says Rudd.

The postcards are available at the Barriere Library and the library will cover the cost of postage.

Rudd also notes that there are approximately 48,000 surviving Canadian Veterans of the Second World War and Korean War, with their average age being 92-years-old.

There are some 600,000 surviving Canadian Veterans who served in the military in the years after the Korean War, and their average age is 58-years-old.

Currently, there are 105,000 serving Canadian Armed Forces personnel in the regular force and the reserve.

Rudd invites everyone to stop in at the Library and see their 2019 Veteran’s Week display.

“Come into the library and learn about Animals at War and much more,” says the librarian, “We have a book for you!”

Source: Veterans Affairs Canada