Join Groove Kitchen for a funky free concert at Brydon Park in Saanich

The July 23 concert is one of eight hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation this summer

Looking to switch up your summer evening routine? Check out Groove Kitchen’s show in Brydon Park on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The six-piece funk band is performing a free concert as part of Music in the Park 2019 — the community concert series hosted by Saanich Parks and Recreation and organized by community associations throughout the city.

Groove Kitchen plays funk, soul and some Latin music as two members peak Spanish, says Adrian Chamberlain, keyboard player for the band. The band has some original music, but mostly performs re-worked covers, he explains.

“We re-arrange songs to make them new,” he says.

Concert-goers will recognize songs like Wonderwall by Oasis but will find them revitalized with a new funk sound. The band designs the sets to get people up on their feet and dancing, Chamberlain explains.

Groove Kitchen has done shows for Music in the Park for many years and have been together as a band for eight or nine years, says Chamberlain.

Aside from the funky musical stylings of Groove Kitchen, there will also be face painting and food for purchase at Brydon Park.

Kids are welcome and attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner to the show, says Chamberlain.

Since July 2, there have been three free concerts in parks throughout the city performed by bands from a wide variety of genres and there are four more concerts to follow Groove Kitchen’s July 23 show.

Late Shift will perform classic rock and oldies on July 30 in Hyacinth Park, Freeze Frame has a set of ’80s covers prepared for Rutledge Park on Aug. 6, the country band Shades of Grey are ready for some fun at Rutledge Park on Aug. 13 concert and the Arf the Dog band has some covers in store for Rudd Park on Aug. 20.

For more information about Music in the Park 2019, visit the event page on the District of Saanich website.

