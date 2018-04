The Quesnel River is swelling to the point it might breach its banks

A vehicle splashes through the small pond forming on the Johnston Bridge Loop on the North side of the Quesnel River.

The Quesnel River is creeping up its banks this morning and a large puddle is forming on its north side where the Johnston Bridge Loop is at its closest, blocking off most of a lane.

As of 10:40 a.m., drivers were still able to get by without any issues but the puddle is getting to be the size of a small pond, so it might meet the river itself at some point today.

Commuters are advised to proceed with caution as the day progresses.