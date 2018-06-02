Johnson Street Bridge closures coming as Dynamic Beast returns

The large crane barge will remove the remnants of the Blue Bridge between June 7-10

The Dynamic Beast crane at work deconstrucing the old Johnson Street Bridge in April.The crane is coming back from June 7-10 Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

The demolition of the old Johnson Street Bridge continues. Starting Thursday June 7 the Dynamic Beast crane barge will return to Victoria to remove the remaining pieces of the Blue Bridge. There are four large pieces of steel that still need to be removed, so temporary closures of the new bridge are expected between June 7-June 10.

The crane barge will be parked south of the new bridge, and also block the marine channel.

Anticipated closure times include:

June 7 and 8: temporary full bridge closures to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians during necessary crane lifts for approximately one hour between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

June 9 and 10: temporary full bridge closures to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians between7 a.m. and 8 p.m. as necessary for several hours at a time.

For the latest information on the project or to view the live webcam you can visit JohnsonStreetBridge.com

