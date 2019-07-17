‘John Doe’ found unconscious on Abbotsford trail is ID’ed after hospital photos released

A man was found unconscious on Saturday on this portion of Discovery Trail north of Charlotte Avenue in Abbotsford. (Google Street View image)

A man who had no ID on him when he was found unconscious on a trail in Abbotsford has now been identified.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a press release on Tuesday night with photos of the man in hospital, asking for help in identifying him.

Sgt. Judy Bird said in the release that the man was found by a passerby on Saturday, July 13 at about 8:30 p.m. on Discovery Trail between Charlotte Avenue and Maclure Road.

She said it appeared that the man had been out for a walk when he had a medical emergency. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, but police had been unable to identify him, including through his fingerprints.

In addition to releasing photos of “John Doe,” police included a photo of a set of keys, with a tiny silver pen knife, that had been found in his possession.

Within about an hour of the photos being posted online, the man’s family came forward and came to his bedside at the hospital.

Bird said the man is 27 years old and an Abbotsford resident. She said she was not sure what medical circumstances led to him being found unconscious, but there was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

The man’s name is not being released.

RELATED: Elderly woman with severe dementia missing in Chilliwack

RELATED: Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

@VikkiHopesvhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.