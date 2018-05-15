JoeAnna’s House recipient of feast fundraising

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest has named JoeAnna’s House as the charity which will be the major beneficiary from the third annual RibFest event to be held Aug. 24 to 26.

JoeAnna’s House will serve families from across the Interior of BC.

Every year, thousands of families from across the interior of British Columbia must travel from their homes in order for a loved one to receive life-saving specialist care at Kelowna General Hospital. For many families wanting to maintain a presence at KGH for the period of their loved ones’ treatment, the lack of affordable short-term accommodation in Kelowna adds significantly to their hardship.

The KGH Foundation committed to raising $8 million to build JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home to keep families together when they need it most.

“We are so grateful to our friends at the Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club for hosting RibFest, and for choosing JoeAnna’s House as the major beneficiary of the proceeds,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation, in a press release.

“It is heart-warming to witness the generosity of this community in action. Even though it will be used by people from outside the central Okanagan, JoeAnna’s House will really belong to all of us.”

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is a family-friendly event that brings award winning Ribbers from across the country to serve up their best ribs. Visitors will enjoy live music and entertainment, a variety of vendors and a Kids Zone. A beer garden will be available throughout the event’s operating hours as well. This year, there will be five Ribbers to provide even more variety in tastes and sauces.

Activities kick off on Friday Aug. 24 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. and then on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. Last year’s event attracted over 20,000 visitors and organizers this year are expecting even larger numbers since guests will be able to enjoy the warmer, summer, outdoor weather.

For more information, a schedule of events, and inquiries about sponsorship and volunteering, please visit www.ribfestkelowna.com. For more information on Rotary go to www.kelownasunriserotary.org.

