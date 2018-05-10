JoeAnna’s House design revealed

The house will be a home-away-from-home for families of those who require care in Kelowna

While the KGH Foundation’s fundraising effort to build JoeAnna’s House continues, the community is getting its first look at the design for what will become a home away from home for hundreds of families who must travel from across B.C. for a loved one to receive care at Kelowna General Hospital.

The rendering shows a modern farmhouse design, with stained wood elements, nestled on the corner of Royal Avenue and Abbott Street in a South Pandosy neighbourhood situated just behind KGH. Careful consideration was given to ensure the design reflected the character and charm of the existing neighbourhood, according to a KGH Foundation news release.

Once built, JoeAnna’s House will offer 20 guest rooms, an expansive communal great room, a fully outfitted kitchen and pantry and many other amenities. The project’s landscape design incorporates a large west garden along Abbott, accessed from the great room, as well as a secret garden next to the east entry, said the release.

Being directly across the street from Strathcona Beach will offer families a further outlet to escape from stressful hours at the hospital.

“We want JoeAnna’s House to truly feel like a home; comfortable, safe and warm,” says Stoke Tonne, project architect from Meiklejohn Architects. “Our goal was to design a unique, multi-family residence that offers both privacy and opportunities to connect with others who are navigating a similar, difficult time.”

TEAM Construction, who was successful in their bid to be the construction management lead for the project, will be responsible for bringing the designs to life.

As the main referral hospital for more than 750,000 residents of the B.C. interior, every year, hundreds of families from across the interior of B.C. must travel to KGH for specialized medical care. Finding affordable short-term accommodation close to the hospital has become increasingly difficult, especially during the busy summer months.

“We are very happy with the design,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation. “It was a task that we took very seriously and are appreciative of the process Meiklejohn Architects engaged us in to ensure the design was perfect for these families and right for the neighbourhood.

“We have also been very fortunate to have the guidance of an expert group of committed volunteers who have devoted their time and energies to ensure we have a great home away from home for those who need it most,” adds Rankmore.

JoeAnna’s House will be operated by the KGH Foundation with a combination of staff and volunteers. The Foundation anticipates that, given the vast size of KGH’s referral area, JoeAnna’s House will be full from the day it opens its’ doors.

edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.