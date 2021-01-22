Job Readiness Workshops available for local youth

Registration is now open for the series of free virtual workshops

Registration is now open for the Basin Youth Network’s virtual Job Readiness workshops – a series of courses that strive to offer youth skills needed to excel at their current and future employment opportunities.

“This workshop will be very informative for the Youth of the Valley to have a chance to learn some important skills that their future employers will be looking for when hiring,” said Elkford youth network coordinator, Justin Hart.

“It is completely free and will be extremely valuable.”

Delivered by the Kootenay Career Development Society and offered through SYS.tem Elkford, Youth Action Sparwood, and the Fernie Youth Action Network, the workshops are open to any youth aged 12 to 17 from the Elk Valley.

The workshops will be taking place at 5 p.m. on May 4, May 11, and May 18 over zoom.

According to Hart, SYS.tem Elkford’s new SYS.tem Space may be available to host a few participants should they prefer to do the workshop there.

For more information or to sign up for the Job Readiness Workshops, head to kcds.ca/basin-youth-network-registrations.

