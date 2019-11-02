Jingling all the way back to Prince Rupert

Santa Claus will be steering the Jingle Boat Express back into the harbour this Christmas

The beloved Jingle Boat Express is making its return to Prince Rupert this Christmas season, with four opportunities to head out with Santa Claus on the high seas.

The last Jingle Boat Express toured the waters of Prince Rupert back in 2015. Now, the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA), Northern Savings Credit Union and North Coast Literacy Now have partnered up to bring back the holiday classic.

To accomodate what is expected to be high demand, there will be four sailings of the Jingle Boat Express, which will take place aboard the Inside Passage. These will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets will be available by raffle to ensure everyone has a chance at a spot. Raffle tickets are $5, with a maximum purchase of four. They can be purchased at the Port Interpretive Center at Atlin Terminal from Tuesday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle tickets can also be purchased online. The deadline to enter the draw is Nov. 15. All sales from the tickets will go to the Salvation Army.

(Black Press file photo)

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is happy to be a part of reviving something so special to the community this holiday season,” Shaun Stevenson, president & CEO of PRPA, said. “It is encouraging to see local businesses and organizations joining together to contribute to the success of this popular event that gives families the opportunity to have a memorable experience on the water in the Prince Rupert Harbour.”

“As a locally-based credit union, the well-being and vibrancy of our communities is of great importance to Northern Savings,” Stefan Delloch, vice-president, operations, of Northern Savings Credit Union, said. “We are thrilled to play a leading role in bringing back this popular event, and look forward to providing some magical holiday memories for children and families.”

“We are so excited to see the Jingle Boat Express return to Prince Rupert for children and families in our community,” Kate Toye, outreach coordinator of North Coast Literacy Now, said. “This event is so wonderful, the excitement of the season, Santa and getting so many families out on such an amazing boat in our beautiful harbour. We are honoured to be one of the lead sponsors and we are just thrilled that so many organizations come together to make this a reality in our community”.

(Black Press file photo)

The Jingle Boat Express also received support toward its return from Prince Rupert Adventure Tours, the Rotary Club of Prince Rupert, the District of Port Edward, DP World Prince Rupert, Ridley Terminals Inc., City West, RE/MAX, Tim Hortons and Good Time Games and Electronics.

