Jewelry fraudsters arrested in Merritt

Merritt RCMP arrested a family of fraudsters on June 21, suspected of selling fake jewelry.

The police got a call from a concerned citizen about a possible drunk driver and RCMP found the vehicle in question outside a local hotel

Investigators figured out the people seen in the vehicle were wanted criminals and part of a family group from Eastern Europe.

The family has been the subject of RCMP warnings and investigations for a string of thefts and frauds across the country.

The family is known to have ties to organized crime in Eastern Europe and have been subect of several police investigations and public safety announcements for defrauding stores and targeting vulnerable people.

Some of the family members even had Canada-wise arrest warrants having to do with their imigration status.

The Canada Border Service Agency and the Provincial Ministry of Children and Families have been dealing with the family who are being transported to Vancouver for deportation hearings.

The RCMP investigation will continue to try and identify recovered property and return it to the rightful owners.