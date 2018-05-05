Jet fuel spills out at Nelson airport

Nelson Fire and Rescue were called to the incident Friday afternoon

Nelson Fire and Rescue Services was called to the city’s airport Friday afternoon after a tanker truck spilled jet fuel.

Six firefighters, two engines, two utility vehicles and a Hazard Materials Technical Rescue Trailer were needed after approximately 150 to 200 litres spilled out, according to a Fire and Rescue statement.

The spill occurred while the tanker was unloading fuel to an above-ground storage tank. Absorbent material was used to clean up the spill, but further remediation will be done to the site.

The truck’s driver meanwhile sustained minor skin irritation after being splashed by the fuel.