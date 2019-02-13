Jessica MacMillan to lead Fraser Valley Bandits dance squad

Jessica MacMillan has been named the Dance Team Lead of the Fraser Valley Bandits’ inaugural junior and senior dance teams.

An Abbotsford native, MacMillan has been teaching and creating dance routines for over a decade, with previous experience in professional and amateur sports. MacMillan had a stint working with the Felions, dance team for the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions.

She served as the founder of the Chilliwack Chiefs Dance Team in the BCHL and is the founder of JAM DANCE and My Heels dance programs in Abbotsford. MacMillan also teaches at DanceWorx, Just for Kicks School of Dance and Pulse Dance Centre.

The Fraser Valley Bandits are one of six teams in the brand new Canadian Elite Basketball League that starts play in May.

Auditions for the Bandits’ junior and senior dance teams takes place Feb. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Xtreme Talent Dance Company (34100 S Fraser Way in Abbotsford). Auditions will be separated into two studio spaces and will last until 2:30 p.m.

The junior team will consist of no more than 20 dancers ages 8-18.

The senior squad will consist of a maximum eight dancers ages 19-and-older.

Dancers are asked to register online through the audition’s Eventbrite webpage and bring a headshot to the audition.