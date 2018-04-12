Candice Czudowski posted a photo from Langley Home Health to show support on Jersey Day for Humboldt. (Facebook)

Jersey Day for Humboldt showing strong support in Langley

The Humboldt Broncos have sent out a message, grateful for the outpouring of concern.

Langley is wearing its heart on its sleeve today.

Many people are sporting jerseys or green and gold ribbons to show they stand in solidarity with the Humboldt Broncos and the community of Humboldt, Sask., as they face the aftermath of the team bus crash that has killed 16 people, mostly young hockey players.

Langley hockey moms started Jersey Day for Humboldt and it’s since cause people’s attention on social media, expanding from a call for local students to wear their sports jerseys or Broncos colours to school today, to an international campaign to express compassion.

There’s lots of local support and people are asked to post pictures of themselves in sports jerseys or green and gold with the hashtag #jerseysforHumboldt. People are posting to the Jersey Day Facebook page from Surrey, Alaska, smalltown Alberta, Michigan, Penticton, the East Coast, and more. One of the first social media posts were photos from children wearing jerseys in China.

