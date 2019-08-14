Jennifer Woollends will be Quesnel School District’s new secretary-treasurer

Woollends is currently the Operations Controller at West Fraser Mills

School District 28 (Quesnel) announced Monday (Aug. 12) that Jennifer Woollends has been appointed to the position of secretary‐treasurer for the school district, effective Sept. 1.

The secretary-treasurer is the chief financial officer for the school district and reports directly to the superintendent of schools/CEO. The secretary-treasurer also supports the operation of the Board of Education and its corporate affairs, including all financial, legal and general business activities of the district.

Woollends is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), and she currently works as the Operations Controller at West Fraser Mills. She has worked at West Fraser Mills in a number of capacities since 2007, according to a press release from the school district.

Woollends previously worked for Rigsby Lea Barr and Co. in Quesnel and KPMG in Kamloops and Prince George, according to the district.

Bettina Ketcham, the current secretary‐treasurer, is relocating to the Lower Mainland with her husband and children, according to the school district’s release.

