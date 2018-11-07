Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

  • Nov. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

