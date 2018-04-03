Jefcoat seeks council position

Donald Jefcoat sees Vernon as a growing community and envisions having a city council big on fiscal restraint, accountability, and being open, transparent and engaged.

And Jefcoat wants to be part of that council.

He has announced his intention to seek a spot on council in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

“I see a council that looks toward the future and is not living in the past,” said Jefcoat, who ran in the last provincial election as a Libertarian candidate.

“We need to look at ways for people to feel safe and connected in our community. People are afraid to go to their park, they are afraid to go to their downtown, they are afraid to just walk down the street.

“My vision is to regain our safe community. To see communities that are flourishing with households of all demographics. Where the kids are playing at the local parks, families are having picnics, grandparents are out for a stroll or a jog. Where the criminal element is pushed out.”

RELATED: Vernon-Monashee: Libertarian Donald Jefcoat

Jefcoat wants to see more multifamily developments, new businesses and a city that is willing to go from being “farm town Sleepy Hollow” to an active, growing place.

“We need Vernon to be on top of recreation development, infrastructure development, and transit options,” he said. “I will platform on encouraging growth, and economic development. How we can use these to attract recreational services.”

If elected, Jefcoat will look at as many angles to an issue as possible.

“To make informed decisions,” he said. “Not just what will make people feel all warm and cuddly but that has the best interest of Vernon in mind. I will not vote for or against a bill because my colleagues are, staff recommends it, or the 12 people that showed up at the information session session said they liked it.

“I will look at the issue from the sidelines taking in all feedback received into account. With that said on issues of contention I may vote as a lone wolf just to give the voice to those not being represented. It doesn’t mean I personally support the issue or am against it. It just means I believe all people need to be represented in the chamber.”

Former Mayor Wayne Lippert earlier announced his intention to run again for the position.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.