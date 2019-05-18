Jeep totalled, four young people in hospital, after single-vehicle crash in Surrey

Mounties have not ruled out any possible factors in what led to the overnight crash

Four people taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash on May 18, 2019 in Surrey. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Four people have been taken to hospital, three in serious condition, after a Jeep was totalled in a single-vehicle accident in Surrey overnight Saturday.

Police said in a statement that officers responded just after 12:30 a.m. to the intersection off 78th Avenue and 122nd Street where a Black Jeep was found heavily damaged. Photos from the scene show that the Jeep appeared to have struck a stop sign.

Three men and one woman, all in their late teens and early 20s, were transported by ambulance. Two others initially fled the scene on foot. Police said those individuals have been identified to investigators.

No arrests have been made, and Surrey RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team is working to determine what factors lead to the collision. Nothing has been ruled out at this time.

Anyone with information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

