North Cedar Volunteer Fire Department crews at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Barnes Road near Holden Corso Road in Cedar. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A woman and two children were uninjured and were able to climb out of an upside-down vehicle on a rainy Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Barnes Road near Holden Corso Road in Cedar at about 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 17, after a Jeep went off the road and overturned.

Crews on scene said the woman who had been driving and two children got out of the vehicle themselves and walked the short distance to their home.

